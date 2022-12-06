LawCall
Alabama Power announces another residential rate increase for 2023

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power announced another upcoming rate adjustment for residential customers.

Starting in January 2023, Alabama Power officials said customers can expect to see their bills increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. The company says the adjustment is driven primarily by compliance with federal requirements, as well as unprecedented inflation and economic conditions.

This increase follows the November announcement that beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity.

Earlier this year, Alabama Power also announced a $6 monthly rate increase.

Alabama Power says this increase is driven by compliance with federal requirements, inflation, and economic conditions. “Our customers expect us to deliver reliable and resilient energy 24/7, 365 days a year. In order to best serve our customers, we must prepare for the future,” Alabama Power said.

Customers can contact Alabama Power to discuss their options via online chat at AlabamaPower.com, call 800-245-2244, or visit in person at an Alabama Power office. Click here to find a location near you.

