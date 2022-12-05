Woman found shot and killed inside Adamsville business

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Adamsville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside a business Saturday.

Officers went to 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive around 9:30 a.m. Once on the scene with Adamsville Fire and Rescue, they found a woman in her mid 40′s dead from a gunshot wound.

Three people were taken in for questioning. Amy Stocks of Adamsville has been charged with one count of intentional murder in connection to the case.

Stocks is in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1.5 million bond. The other persons of interest were released.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

