West Alabama Christmas Parade happening Monday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of West Alabama’s largest Christmas parades starts later this evening. Floats will roll down the streets of Tuscaloosa to plenty of cheers.

The West Alabama Christmas Parade is one of the highlights of the holiday season for folks in the Tuscaloosa area. It starts with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in front of the Christmas tree at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse at 5:15pm.

The parade starts rolling at 6:30pm. Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority put six months of planning into the celebration.

The parade begins at Greensboro Avenue and 11th Street, then turns onto University Boulevard and turns again near Queen City Avenue according to PARA Executive Director Gary Minor. Crowds estimated at 10,000 or more people will be there to watch floats, bands and other participate.

“We want people to come out and enjoy. Hopefully, the weather will be good. Right now it looks like it might rain early in the day. But it’ll be clear during the parade. We want kids to be able to look at the floats and see good decorations and just enjoy the atmosphere,” Minor said.

Around 140 floats will participate in the West Alabama Christmas Parade this year.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.