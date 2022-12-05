Palmerdale Fire District saves child from house fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, Palmerdale Fire District responded to a house fire with reports of someone trapped inside.

Firefighters reported fire and smoke actively showing. Police were also on scene, and reported a child was still in the house. Crews began a search of the house.

Officials say as crews entered the home, the fire was in the kitchen and dining room area. They went room to room and came across a child located in one of the bedrooms. The child was rescued from the house and aid was rendered.

Firefighters say the blaze was brought under control in about 25 minutes, and the structure was ventilated to remove smoke and heat.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

