Moody PD: Man wanted for attempted murder of police officer

Brian Keith Beasley
Brian Keith Beasley(Moody Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Police Department has issued a warrant for Brian Keith Beasley for Attempted Murder of a Police Officer.

Beasley’s last known address is in Irondale.

Police say if you see this person do not approach him and contact your local law enforcement agency.

Beasley has other felony warrants and must be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Beasley’s whereabouts, contact Detective Justin Crump with the Moody Police Department at 205-640-0326.

