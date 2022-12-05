LawCall
Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father

Youit Jones in Court
Youit Jones in Court(Gillian Brooks)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father.

Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.

The grand jury indictments against Jones were issued in November for murder and arson.

A trial date has not yet been set.

