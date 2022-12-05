LawCall
Man found dead in wrecked vehicle in Jefferson Co. identified

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Eddie James Fair, Jr. He was 52.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Eddie James Fair, Jr. He was 52.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Birmingham was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County Saturday morning.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Eddie James Fair, Jr. He was 52.

A passing driver found Fair’s vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine on Shady Grove Road, just north of Porter Road near Maytown.

Deputies on the scene say the vehicle had left the road, flipped on its side and hit a tree.

Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

