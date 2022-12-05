Man found dead in wrecked vehicle in Jefferson Co. identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Birmingham was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County Saturday morning.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Eddie James Fair, Jr. He was 52.

A passing driver found Fair’s vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine on Shady Grove Road, just north of Porter Road near Maytown.

Deputies on the scene say the vehicle had left the road, flipped on its side and hit a tree.

Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

