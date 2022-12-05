Humane Society of West Alabama offering pet portraits with Santa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Make the holiday extra special this year by taking your furriest loved one to have pictures with Santa.

The Humane Society of West Alabama is offering the festive opportunity at Safe Haven Church at Big Sandy, located at 500 Patriots Parkway off Highway 69 South.

It’s happening Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 6 p.m

The cost is $15.00 per photo and you will receive one 4x6-inch color photo printed while there.

Small quantities of Christmas cards can be printed while you wait.

All proceeds benefit the Humane Society of West Alabama

