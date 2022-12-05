First Alert for mild temperatures and wet weather all day today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a rainy day, but hopefully it won’t get you down.

We have mild temps out there and the winds aren’t too strong

Personally, I love light to moderate rainfall. It gives us the moisture we need, without seeing severe storms. Of course, that may be the weatherman in me, lol.

Three Things To Know about the weather today:

Our showers are mainly in the northern half of our area;

The rain will likely linger through Tuesday;

And temperature are expect to warm into the mid to upper 70s.

Overcast skies get us started today along with some wet roadways, so remember the umbrella and maybe leave a little earlier this morning. It seems every time we have rain that we have traffic accidents.

The Next 24 Hours show temperatures warming into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon, with highs warming into the 50s to low 60s. Again, our forecast model data shows most of the rain in the northern half of our area. And, the areas that see the rainfall, will likely be a little bit cooler—just topping out in the 50s, while the drier areas will have the best chance of warming into the 60s.

The Next Big Thing is really two things:

One is that the rain will likely linger through Tuesday, with the heavies showers expected to come through overnight tonight into early Tuesday morning;

The other is that we are forecast to begin a warming trend tomorrow, with highs on Tuesday expected in the 70s in many areas.

Tomorrow morning’s lows will likely only cool into the 50s to low 60s.

Looking at our extended forecast, we see the rain chances decreasing for the rest of the week, with only a slight chance of rain returning by the weekend. Also, highs should climb well above normal into the upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Temps are expected to moderate close to normal again by the weekend.

I hope you have a happy Monday, and don’t forget that ‘brella!

