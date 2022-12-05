Empowering youth and seniors with music this Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Delta Incorporated of Birmingham, a local nonprofit, showcased local talent of all ages and donated money to the music programs at two local schools. The organization uplifts both youth and seniors in the area.

“We have both [today], they are here to perform in various performing arts,” said Sarah Mitchell, Chair of Delta Inc. They also featured a tree lighting and Santa visit.

They invited several high school students from the Alabama School of Fine Arts to perform. One instrumentalist explained why he believes in the power of giving people the gift of the arts.

“Being part of a musical ensemble really provided a sense of community for me. It allowed me to express myself in an artistic sense, so to give that opportunity to people who may not have the resources is very, very important,” said Parker Hull, a trombonist with the Alabama School of Fine Arts.

Another performer says he was thankful to also hear music from the older generation at the event today.

“It was like it was a breath of fresh air to see older people and people...doing what they love,” said Nalin Reed, another student at Alabama School of Fine Arts.

After his and other’s performances a donation presentation was made for some local schools’ music programs.

“We have two adopt a schools. Green Acres Middle school and Charles A. Brown Elementary School. And today we were able to award them money,” Mitchell said. She says all the talent and kindness shows the spirit of Christmas in Birmingham.

“We are just so pleased”.

