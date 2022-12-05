Eissmann Automotive announces expansion at Pell City facility, investing $3.4M in expansion

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 5, the St. Clair County Economic Development Council announced a $3.4 million expansion at Eissmann Automotive, creating 79 new jobs.

The following information is from Eissmann Automotive:

German automotive supplier Eissmann Automotive, N.A. has announced an expansion to its Pell City facility. The expansion will include a $3.4 million investment in new advanced manufacturing equipment for their new production line. They expect to hire an additional 79 employees to support the production necessary for their new orders.

Eissmann Automotive currently has 13 locations on three continents. The company specializes in car interiors, built-to-print trim components, shifter modules and many other parts for German and Domestic auto makers such as Mercedes, Audi, Jeep, Tesla, Porsche, Volkswagen and others. Their commitment to high quality and 100% customer satisfaction has been a key to their success.

“Eissmann Automotive Group’s decision to expand their facility in St. Clair County is wonderful for our citizens and community,” said Stan Batemon, St. Clair County Commission chairman. “It is always beneficial to both our community and the company when higher paying jobs with more advanced technology are announced. This is a testament both to the company’s ability to produce a great product and the faith they have in St. Clair County’s workforce.”

“We have been very pleased with our experience working with the City of Pell City, the St. Clair County Commission and Alabama’s Department of Commerce. They have been wonderful partners as we continue to invest in Pell City to provide quality service and products to our valued customers,” said Tracy Breeding – Plant Director, Eissmann Automotive. “Pell City is excited to be home to quality companies like Eissmann Automotive Group. They have always been a great partner in the community, and this expansion is great news,” said Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt. “We are looking forward to their continued success and the new jobs that will soon be available in our city.”

“St. Clair County and the State of Alabama are very fortunate to have Eissmann Automotive Group expand in our community,” said Alabama Senator Lance Bell. “We applaud them for their success in capturing the business necessary for this expansion and we are excited that they are growing as an important part of the state’s automotive supply chain.”

“Eissmann Automotive is a great company who has experienced much growth and success here in St. Clair County. We are excited to learn that they are making this new investment in their Pell City facility. We congratulate Eissmann and wish them continued success,” said Joe Kelly – Chairman of the St. Clair Economic Development Council.

