City of Birmingham and BJCTA to expand Birmingham On-Demand hours, coverage area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) and the City of Birmingham are working together to expand the hours and coverage area of Birmingham’s microtransit service, Birmingham On-Demand.

As a result of the partnership, there will be new evening hours from 8-11 p.m.in the City Center zone, with a larger coverage area that includes Avondale and the west side of the city after 7 p.m.

Birmingham Nighttime Service Zone Expansion Map (Via)

“We’re excited about expanding the Birmingham On-Demand microtransit service through our partnership with the BJCTA,” said James Fowler, Director of Birmingham Department of Transportation. “We believe that microtransit continues to be a critical tool for the city and the region as we continue to broaden our transportation choices. Individual car ownership should not be required in order to have a high quality of life, so public transportation is important.”

The new partnership between the City and BJCTA means that both entities will jointly fund and operate the service, and the Birmingham community should expect to see new updates in early 2023, including a new service name, new app interface, and freshly designed vehicles.

The service uses advanced software from Via, the global leader in TransitTech, to match riders headed in the same direction into one vehicle, creating efficient shared trips. Rides cost a flat fee of $1.50.

“This is the beginning of public microtransit and a partnership with the city of Birmingham to ensure public transportation throughout the city of Birmingham,” said BJCTA CEO Charlotte Shaw.

Riders should still book rides through the Birmingham On-Demand app available in the App Store and Google Play or by calling 205-236-0768.

