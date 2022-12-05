LawCall
Christmas gift bags given to Tuscaloosa-area hospice patients

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in West Alabama who are coping with the loss of life were shown some love over the weekend through an event focused on music and now gifts.

This year, organizers with the Black Belt Gospel Blast packed gift bags with items going to people under the care of Hospice of West Alabama. Gift bags included electric shaving equipment, blankets or quilts, personal hygiene items and more.

Black Belt Gospel Blast founder Anita Foster said they wanted to show some love to folks dealing with disappointment and hardship during the holidays.

“First of all, I want them to know that they’re not forgotten about. No one needs to know they’re name, condition. Just to know we love them and we care about them,” Foster expressed.

McElroy Truck Lines provided the gifts that were given away. West Alabama Hospice employees received more than a hundred gift bags that their social workers will distribute to hospice patients between now and Christmas.

