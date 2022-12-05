Brookwood, Princeton, Shelby Baptist Medical Centers to host hiring events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Explore exciting career opportunities at open house hiring events at Brookwood, Princeton, and Shelby Baptist Medical Centers.

The Brookwood Baptist Medical Center event will take place Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the women’s classroom on the first floor.

The Princeton Baptist Medical Center event will take place Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in the east expansion conference rooms on the first floor.

The Shelby Baptist Medical Center event will take place Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on in the physician’s center first floor conference room.

Opportunities include full-time, part-time and PRN employment, with day, evening, and night shift opportunities in the following roles:

Registered Nurses and LPNs

Nursing Support

Allied Health and Operations Support

Walk-ins are welcome and no RSVP is required.

Tenet Health offers a market-competitive salary and benefits package along with generous sign-on bonus opportunities for select full-time positions.

Same day offers of employment may be extended.

To learn more the current opportunities and apply online, click here.

