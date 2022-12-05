LawCall
Birmingham police officer jailed on domestic violence charge

Brandon A. Smith is in the Jefferson County Jail.
Brandon A. Smith is in the Jefferson County Jail.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham police officer is in the Jefferson County Jail.

Police say Brandon A. Smith turned himself in December 4. Birmingham Police were made aware of a domestic assault involving one of their officers on November 19.

The department relieved Smith of his duties as a patrol officer pending an internal investigation. Detectives with the Special Victim’s Section presented the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review. After an assessment, detectives obtained a warrant for Domestic Violence Strangulation.

Smith has been with the Birmingham Police Department since April 2016. He was assigned to the Patrol Division prior to the launch of this investigation.

