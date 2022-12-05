Birmingham police officer jailed on domestic violence charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham police officer is in the Jefferson County Jail.

Police say Brandon A. Smith turned himself in December 4. Birmingham Police were made aware of a domestic assault involving one of their officers on November 19.

The department relieved Smith of his duties as a patrol officer pending an internal investigation. Detectives with the Special Victim’s Section presented the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review. After an assessment, detectives obtained a warrant for Domestic Violence Strangulation.

Smith has been with the Birmingham Police Department since April 2016. He was assigned to the Patrol Division prior to the launch of this investigation.

