Birmingham PD: Investigation underway after three people shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say three people were shot in the eastern part of the city Monday afternoon.

Police confirm they responded to a scene in the 700 block of Springville Road. They say three people were shot at that location. We’re told one of those victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

All victims have been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No suspect is in custody. The investigation continues. Follow this story for updates.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.