Birmingham PD: Investigation underway after three people shot

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say three people were shot in the eastern part of the city Monday afternoon.

Police confirm they responded to a scene in the 700 block of Springville Road. They say three people were shot at that location. We’re told one of those victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

All victims have been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No suspect is in custody. The investigation continues. Follow this story for updates.

