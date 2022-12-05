LawCall
Birmingham Housing Authority awarded $511K grant from HUD

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District has received a $1.5 million to help prepare young people for the workforce.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, Dec. 5, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) as the recipient of a Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency (ROSS) Fiscal Year 2022 grant award.

HABD officials say they will receive $511,500 to hire and maintain ROSS Program Service Coordinators, who will assess and support the needs of its public housing residents. HUD announced a total of 111 awards to Public Housing Agencies, Tribally Designated Housing Entities, Resident Associations, and Nonprofit organizations. The grant will support greater, more consistent services with community partners to more efficiently address the needs of residents – particularly those who are elderly or have disabilities.

“We know that our ROSS Program and the Service Coordinators who help sustain it have a true and tangible impact on the lives of our public housing residents, and this $511,500 grant will allow us to enhance our program and serve more families,” said HABD President and CEO Dontrelle Young-Foster. “Programs like ROSS empower public housing residents to become self-sufficient, and we’re proud of the opportunities this grant award will provide for HABD to create and sustain stronger, more inclusive communities across Birmingham.”

HABD’s ROSS Program currently serves more than 500 public housing residents. A full list of program awardees can be found here.

