Best Places to See Christmas Lights in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (GOOD DAY LIVING) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.

415 Gilley Rd, Gadsden

Gilley’s Christmas Lights (Gilley’s Christmas Lights (Facebook))

Gilley’s Christmas lights are back in action this year after taking the last two years off. J.C Gilley, who has now passed away, welded metal and handmade each fixture of light to turn his family home into a unique winter wonderland. In 2018, the Gilley family won “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” The free light show is happening now in Ball Play, and you won’t want to miss it!

954 Leon Smith Pkwy, Oxford

Oxford Festival of Lights (Oxford Festival of Lights (Facebook))

Located at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, this festival of lights is fun for the whole family. After driving through the lights step into Santa’s Village for ice skating, pictures with Santa, slides, and inflatables. And don’t forget to grab a festive snack and cup of hot cider before leaving! The festival is open now through December 24.

1450 Noccalula Road, Gadsden

Christmas at the Falls (Noccalula Falls Park and Campground)

Celebrate Christmas with the city of Gadsden and enjoy the festive lights as well as food vendors, train rides, visits with Santa, and a spectacular view. General admission includes a train ride for only $8 Monday-Thursday and $10 Friday-Sunday. Tickets are available online only, so make sure to secure your spot in advance.

2612 Lane Park Rd, Birmingham

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens Winter Light Trail is open through January 2 but is closed on Christmas Day. Walking the trail takes about 60-90 minutes, so dress weather appropriately! Gather the whole family and book your time slot online to attend this timeless experience.

2630 Cahaba Rd, Birmingham

Glow Wild (Birmingham Zoo)

During the months of November, December, and January, the Birmingham Zoo transforms into a glowing sensation. On select nights from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. you can attend this illuminating experience. Catch a ride on the train or a spin on the carousel while you’re there, but be aware that the zoo animals will not be viewable during Glow Wild. To avoid long lines, grab your tickets online before your visit.

309 Studdard Drive Clanton

Christmas Wonderland (Christmas Wonderland (Facebook))

This walk-through Christmas light attraction is in Clanton. While you’re here, if you’re lucky, you might catch Santa hanging out and taking free photos!

1544 Sportsman Lake Rd NW, Cullman

Sportsman Lake Park Winter Wonderland (Sportsman Lake Park (Facebook))

This Cullman County Christmas tradition features over a million lights, Christmas train, horse and carriage rides, photo booth, and snow machine. This fun-filled attraction is open through December 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission to Sportsman Lake Winder Wonderland is only $10 per vehicle.

1 River Rd, Gadsden

Lights on the Landing (Lights on the Landing)

This drive-thru light show located in Gadsden operates until January first. Make sure you have cash on hand because cards are not excepted. Children’s admission is $3, and adults are $5.

1225 Palisades Pkwy, Oneonta

Palisades Park (Palisades Park (Facebook))

Palisades Park is in Blount County. The displays are created by numerous participants and volunteers which pull this community event together. While admission is free, donations are accepted. Make sure to tune into 95.3 for holly jolly tunes while visiting the park.

218 23rd Street NE, Fayette

Fayette Christmas at the Park (Fayette Christmas at the Park (Facebook))

Christmas at the Park located at Guthrie Smith Park is a drive-thru Christmas lights experience and has become a family favorite regional event for many people. The only fees accepted are donations.

4500 5th Ave S Building C, Birmingham

Wacky Tacky Light Tour (Wacky Tacky Light Tour)

The Wacky Tacky Light Tour is the perfect time to dress in your tacky Christmas sweater and hop on the bus for the best of the worst tacky Christmas tour. For $45 you can join in on the fun with a general admissions bus ticket or reserve your own party bus for a night of laughter and fun. The busses leave from Cahaba Brewing Company every 15 minutes from 6:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. December 13, 15, 20, and 22.

Bearden Lane, West Blocton

Bearden Christmas Lights (Bearden Christmas Lights (Facebook))

The drive-thru Bearden Christmas Lights located in West Blocton start at 5:00 p.m. nightly. Be sure to tune into the radio stations posted at the displays to get the full holiday experience.

500 County Road 128, Calera

Christmas Fantasyland (Christmas Fantasyland (Facebook))

Christmas Fantasyland’s lights in Calera are on from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. during the week and 5:30 p.m. 10:30 p.m. during weekends. While you’re there don’t forget to visit Elsa’s castle and Whoville!

6415 Old Springville Rd., Pinson

Smith Family Lights (WBRC FOX6 News)

If you don’t want to deal with the crowds or the cold weather, Clay-Chalkville Animal Clinic is a great place to view the lights. The veterinarian, Dr. Hart, and his team turn the clinic into a holiday treat for kids and adults alike.

505 E Three Notch St, Andalusia

Christmas in Candy Land (Christmas in Candy Land (Facebook))

If you’re looking for beautiful holiday lights, ice skating, horse drawn carriage rides, snow shows, and a fun-filled holiday experience, you’ll want to visit Christmas in Candy Land in Andalusia. With quaint B&B’s and several dining options, turn your Christmas lights visit into a full-blown Christmas weekend. Admission to Christmas in Candy Land is FREE while some attractions are an additional fee.

Winners Way, Birmingham

Lights of Noel (Alabama State Fair (Facebook))

Lights of Noel Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show is located at Birmingham Race Course until January 2. The spectacular light show is synchronized to Christmas music and is fun for all ages. Ticket prices for a car or family van are $25 on weekdays and $30 on weekends.

925 Main Street, Gardendale

Rocket Around the Christmas Tree Trail (Gardendale Chamber of Commerce (Facebook))

Rocket Around the Christmas Tree Trail is an event supporting the Dick Lee Memorial Scholarship Fund. Tree sponsors get a 6–7-foot Christmas tree set up on the Gardendale Civic Center lawn facing Gardendale High School. The trees are displayed FREE to the public from December 6 though January 1.

1813 Arrow Drive, Alabaster

The Richardson Family Christmas Light Show (The Richardson Family Christmas Light Show (Facebook))

Located in Alabaster, this Christmas show begins the day after Thanksgiving and runs until New Year’s Day. Pack up the family and get in the Christmas spirit with the free music and light show.

5703 HWY 39, Chelsea

The Cloutier Christmas Lights (The Cloutier Christmas Lights (Facebook))

This light show in Chelsea has been put together by Ricky and his family each year since 2010. Starting at 5:00 p.m. pull up to the home and turn your radio to 97.1 FM for the holiday magic!

8333 West Hill Road, Pinson

Bama Lights (Bama Lights (Facebook))

Now through Christmas night head over to Bama Lights in Pinson for plenty of FREE holiday magic. Make sure to change the radio station to 88.1 FM for the full experience. You also might catch a glimpse of Santa on December 9 or December 16. Although this magical show is free, donations are appreciated.

21. The Toy Shop on Magnolia

211 Magnolia Street, Trussville

The Toy Shop on Magnolia (Tandi Glenn Smith)

Bill and Trisha Latham handmade all the decorations at this beautiful display of lights and decorations. The house is adorable and made to look just like Santa’s toy shop.

22. Peppertree Neighborhood

Peppertree subdivision in Trussville

Peppertree Neighborhood (Tandi Glenn Smith)

Many of the houses in the Peppertree subdivision of Trussville go all out for the Christmas holiday. Take a leisurely drive through the neighborhood to see some festive light displays!

23. Christmas at the Jenkins

1008 Wood Duck Way, Alabaster

Christmas at the Jenkins (Christmas at the Jenkins (Gina Jenkins))

Go see the Christmas light display at 1008 Wood Duck Way in Alabaster “Christmas at The Jenkins!” Every year the Jenkins add more to their display, and this is their biggest display to date! Enjoy over 20,000 lights to include beautiful bright arches and a 20 ft. mega Christmas tree!

24. The Preserve in Hoover

The Preserve subdivision in Hoover

The Preserve in Hoover (Kenneth Smith)

The houses in The Preserve neighborhood in Hoover always display beautiful Christmas lights through the holiday season. Grab your family and head through this subdivision to get a free gaze at the sparkly lights.

25. Smith Family Lights

3212 Trace Circle, Trussville

Smith Family Lights (WBRC FOX6 News)

If you’re near the Hidden Trace Subdivision in Trussville, you won’t want to miss these lights! The glowing star upon the nearly 50 ft. tree will grab your attention from several streets away. The Smith family started decorating in 2014 and have grown their lights collection by adding something new each year. Several of the decorations, including the star, cross, and arches, are handmade by the couple.

