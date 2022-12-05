Alabama’s Challenge ‘Veterans Well-Being Town Hall’ to be held Dec. 7

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The partners of Alabama’s Challenge are joining forces with the City of Hoover to host a veteran’s well-being town hall Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The town hall event is free and will be held in the food court of Riverchase Galleria at 1 p.m.

Veterans Well-Being Town Hall (Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs)

Inspired by a statewide effort called Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF), the town hall aims to combat the continuing stigma veterans face with mental illness.

The town hall will feature a host of guests, including the following:

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

Representatives from the Birmingham VA Medical Center

JBS Mental Health Authority

Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition

Hoover Police Department

Birmingham Career Center

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs

Attendees will learn more about the new 988 crisis line, VA programs, QPR training and more.

Veterans, community members, and service providers in attendance will also have an opportunity to ask questions.

Recently released data shows 143 veterans in Alabama died by suicide in 2021, a rate higher than the national veteran average and significantly higher than the national civilian average.

