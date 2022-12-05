LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama’s Challenge ‘Veterans Well-Being Town Hall’ to be held Dec. 7

Alabama’s Challenge Veterans Well-Being Town Hall
Alabama’s Challenge Veterans Well-Being Town Hall(Gray)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The partners of Alabama’s Challenge are joining forces with the City of Hoover to host a veteran’s well-being town hall Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The town hall event is free and will be held in the food court of Riverchase Galleria at 1 p.m.

Veterans Well-Being Town Hall
Veterans Well-Being Town Hall(Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs)

Inspired by a statewide effort called Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF), the town hall aims to combat the continuing stigma veterans face with mental illness.

The town hall will feature a host of guests, including the following:

  • Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato
  • Representatives from the Birmingham VA Medical Center
  • JBS Mental Health Authority
  • Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition
  • Hoover Police Department
  • Birmingham Career Center
  • Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs

Attendees will learn more about the new 988 crisis line, VA programs, QPR training and more.

Veterans, community members, and service providers in attendance will also have an opportunity to ask questions.

Recently released data shows 143 veterans in Alabama died by suicide in 2021, a rate higher than the national veteran average and significantly higher than the national civilian average.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Brandon A. Smith is in the Jefferson County Jail.
Birmingham police officer jailed on domestic violence charge
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) runs the ball against Austin Peay during the first half...
College Football Playoffs exclude Alabama

Latest News

Palmerdale Fire saves child from house fire.
Palmerdale Fire District saves child from house fire
Three people were taken in for questioning. Amy Stocks of Adamsville has been charged with one...
Woman found shot and killed inside Adamsville business
19-year-old killed in head-on collision over the weekend
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a bicyclist who was struck and killed...
Cyclist killed in weekend Montgomery crash identified