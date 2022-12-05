LawCall
19-year-old killed in head-on collision over the weekend

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A family is grieving the lost of a 19-year-old after a fatal head-on collision involving another teen.

It happened on Friday December 2.

19-year-old Antonio Amiru Hinton was riding passenger in a 2004 Honda Accord driven by an 18-year-old along Alabama Hwy 22 a few miles west of Chilton County.

At around 4:35 p.m. the car collided with another Accord also driven by an 18-year-old.

Hinton was pronounced dead at the scene. No word on the condition of the other two teens.

An investigation is underway.

