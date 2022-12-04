LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Rare deep-sea creatures discovered in remote ocean

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A blind eel, deep-sea batfishes, spiderfish and more were all discovered and revealed on a seafloor in Australia.

The deep-sea batfish is one of several previously unknown creatures found below the surface of the Indian Ocean near the Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park.

A team of scientists with the Museums Victoria Research Institute recently mapped the region across nearly 7,000 miles in detail for the first time.

The project revealed flat-topped sea mountains with volcanic cones, sharp ridges, and canyons.

The newly discovered sea life also came to light, including the blind eel with loose, transparent skin, the pelican and slender snipe eels, highfin lizardfish and others.

The museum’s chief scientist of the expedition said this represents a discovery of “an amazing number of potentially new species” living in the Marine Park.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting at the Chevron on Finley Boulevard.
One dead, two injured in shooting at Birmingham gas station
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Fatal fire 34th street SW
Fatal house fire in Birmingham neighborhood Saturday morning

Latest News

A fossil of an American lion was found in the Mississippi River.
Rare American lion fossil found in Mississippi River
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the J Street National Conference at the Omni...
Blinken vows US support for Israel despite unease over govt
Local nonprofit Woman Helping Woman Today, spent the morning in Linn Park handing out blankets,...
Local nonprofits providing cold weather supplies to homeless
The southern Ukraine city of Kherson was without power Thursday, December 1, 2022, in the wake...
US intel chief thinking ‘optimistically’ for Ukraine forces