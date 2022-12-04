LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days after he commented on a Facebook post by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Georgia man’s comment on a sheriff’s office’s Facebook post helped to get him arrested just days later.

When the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office posted its “Most Wanted” list Monday on Facebook, it caught the eye of Christopher Spaulding.

“How about me?” he commented on the post.

The sheriff’s office noted that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges....
The sheriff’s office noted that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges. Authorities are still looking for those with active warrants, even if they are not on the list.(Source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

The sheriff’s office saw Spaulding’s comment and confirmed he had two outstanding warrants.

“We are on the way,” the sheriff’s office replied.

Spaulding was arrested Thursday on warrants for felony violation of probation.

The sheriff’s office noted in a Facebook post announcing Spaulding’s arrest that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges. Authorities are still looking for those with active warrants, even if they are not on the list.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting at the Chevron on Finley Boulevard.
One dead, two injured in shooting at Birmingham gas station
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham
Woman killed after wreck on Highway 78 in Jefferson County
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
Officer Gary McAdory
Hueytown PD announces the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory

Latest News

Corey Webb, a local veteran, was in an accident that resulted in the loss of his left leg from...
Local veteran encouraging you to give back this holiday season
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith...
No. 1 Georgia romps into playoff with 50-30 SEC win vs LSU
A sheriff's office in Virginia says deputies helped rescue a horse that fell into a swimming...
Deputies rescue horse that fell into swimming pool: ‘This is one for the books’
Officials on the South Atlantic island St. Helena say they are celebrating Jonathan the...
Jonathan the tortoise, world’s oldest land animal, celebrating 190th birthday