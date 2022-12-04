LawCall
Local veteran encouraging you to give back this holiday season

Corey Webb, a local veteran, was in an accident that resulted in the loss of his left leg from...
Corey Webb, a local veteran, was in an accident that resulted in the loss of his left leg from the knee down.(Corey Webb)
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Corey Webb is a local veteran living in Moody.

In 2002, Webb joined the Marine Core. 30 days after he was deployed to Iraq in 2004, he was in an accident that resulted in the loss of his left leg from the knee down.

“We were in blackout and couldn’t see too far ahead of us and we hit the tank going 60 miles an hour. We flipped,” said Webb.

Webb returned to the states where he recovered at Walter Reed. That is where he met the non-profit, Semper Fi & America’s Fund.

While he was in D.C., The Fund flew his parents in from Alabama to be with him.

The Fund continues to help Corey and his family 20 years after the accident. Just this past year, it helped pay off his car payment and moving expenses, which Webb says has been a major help.

“Even when it’s not monetarily, the connections and staying connected and reaching out and asking me how things are going, they’re the only ones who really do that still at this point 20 years later,” said Webb.

Semper Fi & America’s Fund helps veterans like Webb across the country. Right now through December 31, every dollar donated is matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10 million as a part of its annual “Double Down for Veterans” Match Campaign.

