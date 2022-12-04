Local nonprofits providing cold weather supplies to homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of Birmingham women is working to keep those in need warm.

A nonprofit organization, Women Helping Women Today, spent the morning in Linn Park handing out blankets, hats, scarves, gloves and food.

The nonprofit says the community donated many of the items to give away.

Organizer Tamisha Coleman says it’s about showing the love of Christ and letting people know they are not alone.

“I know you can come out in the summer and help, and that’s good, but when it’s cold and you have to sleep in a park, on a bench, a hat or some gloves help go a long way,” according to Coleman.

Another group was also at Linn Park handing out blankets and food.

Acts of Service for the Community says this is their first event, but they plan on many more.

They say it’s vital to help as many people as possible.

