FIRST ALERT: Cold start to Sunday, scattered showers in the mix

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three things to know about the weather today: It’s a chilly start to the day, a few showers may be possible and rain is likely for tomorrow.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for some of our counties until 8 a.m., with visibilities less than a quarter of a mile in some areas. As mentioned above, it is cool out there. Some of our coolest morning temps included Centre, Cullman and Haleyville which all dropped into the mid 30s.

AccuTrack radar is showing a dry sweep across our area this morning. As we expand to look across the Southeast, we can see some shower activity coming out of Texas and into Oklahoma.

Taking a look at The Next 24 Hours, we are expecting variably cloudy skies today—with lunchtime temps warming into the upper 50s and then basically hovering in the upper 50s to 60s during the afternoon. We may see a few showers out there to accompany the clouds, but only isolated to scattered light rainfall is likely.

This evening presents a little higher chance of rain. Look for a 30% chance of showers around 7 p.m. Clouds are forecast to linger through the night and into tomorrow.

Monday afternoon into Monday night could see a decent chance of showers. That rain looks to linger through the early morning hours of Tuesday, with patchy drizzle beyond that.

Tomorrow morning’s temps are expected to drop into the 40s to 50s. Monday’s high temps should warm into the low 60s, but remember that umbrella if you’re out shopping for Christmas presents.

Our extended First Alert forecast calls for warm temps through Thursday, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s, under partly cloudy skies and only a slight chance of showers.

Slightly cooler air is in the forecast for Friday and going into the weekend.

