College Football Playoffs exclude Alabama

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State ranked top 4
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) runs the ball against Austin Peay during the first half...
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) runs the ball against Austin Peay during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For only the second time, Alabama was not in the top 4 rankings by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

The committee released the rankings Sunday, Dec. 4, naming Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State the Top 4 teams going to the playoffs.

Alabama was ranked fifth, and Tennessee was ranked sixth.

The national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 10 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

