LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

World AIDS Day aims to clear misconceptions about HIV/AIDS

World AIDS Day aims to clear misconceptions about HIV/AIDS
World AIDS Day aims to clear misconceptions about HIV/AIDS(WBRC)
By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The South has some of the highest rates of HIV diagnosis in the country. Organizations are pushing to bring outreach and prevention to the state of Alabama.

“HIV is here, and it is something that we should be aware of,” said Tommy Williams, a health worker at the UAB 1917 clinic, the largest HIV care center in the state. He says people might not know this area is heavily affected.

“Individuals who live in the southeastern region, especially the black belt, Bible Belt...there is a high prevalence of HIV infection in our communities, especially when it’s communities of color,” Williams said.

Anyssa Tyson’s job is working on prevention outreach and testing at the hub. She says many of the people she interacts with are battling being seen as an outsider.

“So many times, people deal with family not understanding that you can eat off the same plate. You can sit on the same toilet, you can sit on the couch, you can lick my face. Nothing’s gonna happen,” Tyson said. She has multiple friends and family members living with HIV.

“I do this work so that people come up or the future people don’t have to deal with the people that I know what they had to deal with,” Tyson explained. They say many people do not know the difference between HIV and AIDS. Most people with HIV in America do not develop AIDS.

“Most people today know that HIV isn’t a death sentence...If you take advantage of some of those biomedical interventions, that you can live a healthy life with HIV,” said Marvin Cole-Crum, Prevention Partnership Coordinator with AIDS Alabama. Thursday marked World AIDS Day, which is about more than just awareness.

“We observe in remembrance of those who have lost their lives early on in the epidemic,” Cole-Crum said. Knowing your status and getting tested is really important. You can also volunteer and help spread awareness.

“Feel free to reach out. We have several social media platforms. You also can pop to the physical address or give us a call,” Cole-Crum said.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This lot is where Clint Reese hoped to build his dream home.
Shelby Co. homeowner wants money back from contractor he says left him high and dry
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) catches the ball for a touchdown against Vanderbilt...
Pair of Alabama receivers enter the NCAA transfer portal
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham

Latest News

Pickup for Birmingham’s new uniform trash bins start next week
Pickup for Birmingham’s new uniform trash bins start next week
The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is distributing 25,000 holiday boxes this season.
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama distributing 25,000 holiday boxes this season
Birmingham police are investigating a shooting at the Chevron on Finley Boulevard.
Police: Multiple people shot at Birmingham gas station
The flu has now killed more than a dozen people in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Public...
ADPH says flu has killed 13 people this season, including 3 children