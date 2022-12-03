LawCall
Source: Birmingham and Jefferson County negotiating to move city inmates to County jails

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Jail inmates could soon be on the move.

Sources have confirmed to WBRC that the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County Sheriff are negotiating an arrangement to move inmates from the Birmingham City Jail to be housed at the County facilities.

Birmingham City Jail has been deteriorating for years. If a deal can be reached, city inmates could be moved to county facilities in downtown Birmingham or in Bessemer.



Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens says he’s aware of the negotiations and plans to meet with both parties next week.

Stephens says the deal is not set in stone and that he wants to learn more about how those city inmates would be processed, housed, and transported to and from court. He says it’s a great deal of extra responsibility and potential liability for the county.

Stephens believes the commission would need to sign off on the deal to make it possible.

WBRC also reached out to the City of Birmingham to confirm and were told no comment.

Birmingham Councilors LaTonya Tate and Hunter Williams were not able to comment either.

