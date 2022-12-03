Police: Multiple people shot at Birmingham gas station
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation after they say multiple people have been shot at the Chevron at 1525 Finley Boulevard.
There is currently no word on how many people have been injured.
Homicide investigation/multiple people shot Chevron (1525 Finley Boulevard).— Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) December 3, 2022
Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/AkzlvHSaG9
This is a developing story.
