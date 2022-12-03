LawCall
Police: Multiple people shot at Birmingham gas station

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting at the Chevron on Finley Boulevard.
Birmingham police are investigating a shooting at the Chevron on Finley Boulevard.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation after they say multiple people have been shot at the Chevron at 1525 Finley Boulevard.

There is currently no word on how many people have been injured.

This is a developing story.

