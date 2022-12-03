LawCall
Moody Fire Department continues monitoring landfill fire, rain decreasing activity

Update 12-2-2022 Annie Lee Rd Fire
Update 12-2-2022 Annie Lee Rd Fire(Moody Fire Department)
By Russell Jones
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Fire Department says all the rain this weekend is helping with their landfill fire.

The flames were contained by fire breaks on Friday, but smoke continues giving some residents problems.

Moody Fire Inspector James Mulkey says the rain is helping to control the smoke, and they will continue to patrol the area day and night.

He wants the residents to know they’re working hard to protect the community.

“As we move and transition from the 24-hour patrol to 2 or 3 times a day, we hope that will reassure everyone we have a good grasp on this,” said Mulkey.

Mulkey says surrounding agencies have been beneficial in dealing with the landfill fire.

UPDATE 12-3-2022 Annie Lee Rd Fire Fire activity continues to diminish and is still contained within the fire break....

Posted by Moody Fire Department on Saturday, December 3, 2022

