Kansas State beats TCU 31-28 in OT in Big 12 Championship Game

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWCH) - The 10th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats held the high-powered offense of the No. 3-ranked TCU Horned Frogs in check, winning 31-28 in overtime.

Ty Zentner kicked a field goal in the extra period to seal the victory after the K-State defense held TCU out of the end zone on fourth-and-goal.

It’s Kansas State’s first win in the Big 12 Championship Game since 2003, when they beat then-No. 1 Oklahoma. They await official word when the College Football Playoff and bowl matchups are announced Sunday, but are expected to play in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve in New Orleans.

TCU scored on its opening drive to take a 7-0 lead but later missed a field goal for a chance at a two-score lead.

Will Howard responded with a touchdown pass to Ben Sinnott on fourth-and-1 to tie the game at 7. Howard later ran in a score from 1 yard out to take a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

TCU kicked a field goal to trail 14-10 at halftime.

K-State forced a three-and-out to begin the second half before Howard’s second TD pass of the day found RJ Garcia for a 21-10 lead.

The Wildcats forced another three-and-out, but Phillip Brooks muffed the ensuing punt, leading to a touchdown run by Kendre Miller. K-State led 21-17 at the end of the third quarter.

Julius Brents, who forced a fumble in the second quarter, tallied his second takeaway with an interception in the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Deuce Vaughn capitalized with a 44-yard touchdown run for a 28-17 lead with 11:27 to play.

TCU cut the deficit to 28-20 with a field goal with 7:34 remaining.

The Horned Frogs got the ball back with under 5 minutes to play and went on an 8-play, 80-yard drive that included an 8-yard rushing touchdown by Max Duggan and a successful two-point conversion with 1:51 left, and the game would go into overtime.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com