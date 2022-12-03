FIRST ALERT: Showers for Saturday morning, drier this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Saturday! The big story this morning is the showers moving across Central Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloudy conditions with scattered showers moving from the northwest to the southeast. It is all associated with a weak cold front that will move through our area later today. Most of the rain that is falling is light to moderate, and it isn’t expected to be heavy or continuous all morning long. Temperatures this morning are significantly warmer thanks to the cloud cover with most of us in the 50s with a few spots in the lower 60s. It is a little breezy ahead of this front with southerly winds at 5-15 mph. If you want to go outside and run errands rain-free, I suggest waiting until the afternoon hours. I think rain will be possible before noon, but we should see the rain taper off by this afternoon and especially by this evening. We will end up mostly cloudy this afternoon with winds changing direction from the south to the west-northwest at 5-10 mph. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 60s this afternoon. If you plan on being outside this evening, I recommend grabbing a jacket. We will likely see temperatures tumble into the lower 50s by 7 p.m. with 40s likely after 8 p.m..

First Alert for showers Saturday morning, 12/3/22 (WBRC)

Cooler Temperatures Sunday: We will likely start tomorrow off dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. You’ll need the coat tomorrow as temperatures fall into the upper 30s north of I-20 with lower 40s for the rest of Central Alabama. We will likely end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the mid 50s. Winds will come from the north at 5-10 mph. We will likely see westerly flow develop spreading light rain into Central Alabama from west to east. A few passing light showers will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain chance around 30%.

Rain Likely Monday: The big story going into next week is the unsettled weather pattern. Monday is shaping up to be a wet day especially towards the afternoon and evening hours as westerly flow continues to spread rain into the area. Monday morning will likely start out mostly dry with only an isolated shower possible. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid to upper 40s. We are forecasting cloudy conditions Monday with highs struggling to hit 60°F. Rain will be likely during the evening hours and continuing into Tuesday morning. The rain will slowly shift northwards along a warm front. Winds will likely shift direction to the south allowing warmer temperatures to spread across the state for the second half of the week.

Warming Up Next Week: You might have to turn on the A/C for the middle and end of next week. Temperatures are likely to start out in the upper 50s Tuesday morning with rain likely. Rain will slowly shift northwards with the best chance for rain in north Alabama Tuesday afternoon. Southerly winds will likely allow our high temperatures to warm into the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon. We could end up 10-15 degrees above average for this time of the year. The warm weather will likely continue for the end of next week with highs in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Our warmest days may occur next Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s! The rainy weather will end up shifting north of Central Alabama Wednesday through Friday. I think Tennessee and far north Alabama could see the bulk of the rainy weather.

Rainfall Potential: Our greatest chance for heavy rainfall will likely occur Monday night into Tuesday morning. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting half and inch to one inch of rainfall for areas along and south of I-20 over the next five days. Areas farther north will end up seeing several inches of rainfall. I think it’s possible for Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston to record an inch of rainfall. Areas like Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties could see 2-4 inches of rainfall over the next five days. Higher totals will be possible along the Alabama/Tennessee border.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend-

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.