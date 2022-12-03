LawCall
Fatal house fire in Birmingham neighborhood Saturday morning

Fatal fire 34th street SW
Fatal fire 34th street SW(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died as a result of a house fire in the 1600 block of 34th street SW.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to a house fire early Saturday morning.

One person was removed from the house by BFRS.

BFRS says there is one person dead and one person injured in this fire. The injured person has been transported to a hospital by BFRS.


There has been no official word on the cause of the fire.

