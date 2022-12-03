Erwin Middle School celebrates academic success

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Erwin Middle School is celebrating a big academic achievement - coming off the state’s Comprehensive Support and Improvement list.

This is the first time in the school’s history that this has happened, and school leaders honored students’ success with a huge assembly.

The band playing, drum majors showing out, and majorettes and teachers dancing.

A proud group of students cheering—a prime example of what happens when you mix hard work with determination.

“We’re really, really, really proud of our school, our students, parents, and the entire community because it took a complete effort from everybody…a group effort so we’re really proud,” said Erwin Middle School Principal Angela Bush.

And for good reason.

For the first time in the school’s history, students showed 100% academic growth, earning them a passing grade on the state’s school report card.

“It’s a C. It’s always fluctuated between a D and an F for the last 11 years. We were on the CSI, the Comprehensive Support and Improvement list, which meant we were performing in the bottom 6% of the state. We are no longer on that list,” Bush explained.

Erwin became a middle school in 2011, serving 6th, 7th, and 8th graders.

School leaders said students struggled with academics, attendance, and behavior.

Bush became principal four years ago focused on building relationships and changing the culture of the school, implementing new policies and procedures.

“People don’t care what you know until they know that you care. We have created a culture here of winning. So, the students are really proud of themselves because they can see now that, ‘I really can do this.’ And that’s what we really wanted to do to build that capacity and confidence in our students,” Bush said.

Principal Bush said this is only the beginning of the academic success.

She said the school just started an incentive program in October to get students to come to school every day.

She said it has already decreased absenteeism by more than 2%.

