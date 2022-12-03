LawCall
Cyclist killed in overnight Montgomery crash

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight.

According to police, shortly after midnight, units responded to the 800 block of Martha Street, which is near Herron Street and Interstate 65 South. Authorities said an adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details surrounding the incident have been released amid the investigation.

