Woman killed after wreck on Highway 78 in Jefferson County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the 7500 block of U.S. Highway 78 East on Dec. 1 around 6:40 p.m.

Authorities identified the woman as 33-year-old Maleaha Rashid Hicks.

Police say early indications show during the collision, one of the vehicles flipped multiple times, ejecting Hicks. The driver of the second vehicle was also treated at a local hospital for what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says Hicks was taken to Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, where she was pronounced dead at 8:01 p.m.

Authorities are investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck. It is currently undetermined if criminal charges will be pursued.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.