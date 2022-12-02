Tuscaloosa County school mourns loss of beloved teacher

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County school remains in shock and in mourning this week after suddenly losing a beloved teacher. School district leaders say Jennifer Bible died unexpectedly during a medical procedure on Wednesday.

Beloved. Selfless. Kind. Those words don’t even begin to describe Jennifer Bible, according to those who knew her and knew her well. Bible’s death has hit Northside High School really hard.

“I just hear over and over how wonderful of a teacher she was to students,” said Angela Kelly, the Tuscaloosa County school district’s coordinator for mental health services.

She says there is no other way to put into words what the loss means to not only Northside High School but to the community at large.

Jennifer Bible taught science at Northside such as anatomy and physical science.

“The Northside community is such a connected community. It’s devastating,” said Kelly. “It’s devastating not only for her current students, but students who had her for the last 20 years and for her colleagues who taught along with her. A tragic, tragic loss.”

A 20-year veteran in the classroom, school officials say Jennifer Bible died unexpectedly during a medical procedure on November 30. She was only 48 years old.

“Grief counselors are at the school today and the grief team here at central office is on standby and I would say yesterday there were 10 to 15 counselors on campus for students who needed it,” Kelly said.

To put Jennifer Bible’s impact she had on students in perspective, consider this; Bible taught around 50 students directly and even taught some of their parents from years ago.

“I’ve heard comments she was the go-to teacher, the class they didn’t want to miss. She was one of those people who accepted and really pushed them to learn, so it’s losing a teacher, but also losing a friend,” said Kelly.

Northside High principal Lindsey Thompson said in a statement on the school’s Facebook page that Bible “was not only exceptional at her job but she was an exceptional mother, wife and friend. Jennifer and her family made the community better, stronger and we will greatly miss her presence in the halls at Northside.”

Angela Kelly says they had a few students leave school yesterday because the emotions of it all were overwhelming.

School leaders confirm Jennifer Bible’s visitation will be held at the Northside High School gym on Sunday, December 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Bible’s funeral service will be held on Monday, December 5, at Northside Baptist Church at 2 p.m.

