Study: Pain relief from marijuana use may be partly placebo effect

FILE: A new study suggests pain relief from marijuana may come from a belief that the treatment...
FILE: A new study suggests pain relief from marijuana may come from a belief that the treatment helps.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A new study suggests a benefit that many with chronic pain receive from using marijuana may not come from the actual drug.

The journal JAMA Network Open published the study on cannabis Monday. It found patients just believing in the effects of the treatment can help in reducing pain.

The new research analyzed 20 studies using cannabis for pain control in over 1,400 adults.

Some of the patients received cannabis, while others received a placebo treatment.

Researchers said patients reported large improvements in pain with both treatments.

This suggests much of that relief could come from simply believing using marijuana will help control their pain.

