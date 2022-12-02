LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Study: COVID-19 pandemic stress may have aged teens’ brains faster

According to a study published Thursday in Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science, the...
According to a study published Thursday in Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science, the stress caused by the pandemic may have prematurely aged teenage brains by at least three years.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 appears to have affected mental health among the youth.

According to a study published Thursday in Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science, the stress caused by the pandemic may have prematurely aged teenage brains by at least three years.

Researchers from Stanford University compared scans of physical structures of these young minds and found growth in two brain areas that control access to memories and regulate emotions, including stress and anxiety.

The findings are based on 128 children before and after the end of the pandemic’s first full year.

Researchers say they don’t know if these changes in the brain are permanent and will do more studies in the future.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This lot is where Clint Reese hoped to build his dream home.
Shelby Co. homeowner wants money back from contractor he says left him high and dry
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) catches the ball for a touchdown against Vanderbilt...
Pair of Alabama receivers enter the NCAA transfer portal
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham

Latest News

Birmingham and Jefferson County are negotiating to have city inmates moved to county facilities.
Source: Birmingham and Jefferson County negotiating to move city inmates to County jails
Source: WBRC video
Report: JeffCo negotiating with B'Ham to house inmates
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Indiana judge won’t block probe over 10-year-old’s abortion
Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, of Somerville, presents flowers to Britain's Prince William and Kate,...
Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
To boost Georgia’s Warnock, Biden heads to Massachusetts