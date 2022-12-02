Senate votes to avert national rail strike

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in 30 years, Congress stepped in to intervene in a rail strike when the U.S. Senate passed a bill to do just that on Thursday.

The vote came just one day after the House of Representatives reached a tentative agreement. The deal now makes its way to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville said a shutdown of the nation’s railway systems would cost our economy billions of dollars.

With unions poised to strike on December 9, time was running out for Congress to reach a deal that would stop the national freight rail strike – and possibly make supply chain issues worse.

The House voted Wednesday to approve a 24 percent pay increase for railroad workers over five years, which would be retroactive from 2020. They also approved a separate measure to add seven paid sick days to the contract, but the Senate rejected the addition of paid sick time.

President Biden praised his administration’s efforts to avert the strike, but union leaders criticized the measure saying the White House did not meet workers’ demands for paid leave.

WBRC reached out to Sen. Tuberville’s office and received a statement from him saying in part, “I continue to believe labor negotiations should be independent from government interference, but the dire economic consequences of a rail strike required, what I hope, is rare intervention by Congress.”

Tuberville added that he voted to approve the agreement because the American people cannot afford a supply chain disruption.

