New playground coming to Buck Creek Park in Alabaster

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Buck Creek Park in Alabaster is getting a facelift. Along with updated bathrooms, you’ll soon see a new $50,000 playground.

Buck Creek Park is an older park in Alabaster, and the current playground has been around for years so it’s time for a replacement.

The playground will feature new and safe equipment and swings such as a JennSwing for children with disabilities, and those new bathrooms will have up-to-date plumbing.

Parks and Rec Director Tim Hamm said they try to do a good job of making sure they keep their eyes on each park in Alabaster.

“If someone has a concern, we address that concern because ultimately a park is somewhere families come to have a good time and they expect to be safe,” Hamm said.

Crews have already torn down the old playground. They will begin working on the new playground next week and it should be complete in the next couple of weeks if weather permits.

