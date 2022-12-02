Major street repaving project in the works for Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Northport, a repaving job may be coming to your neighborhood soon.

Northport city officials say a street resurfacing job has started. A total of 22 streets will get touch-ups, all at a cost of $4 million.

Some of the streets getting repaved include 10th Avenue, 30th Avenue and Trestle Place.

Mayor Bobby Herndon says he’s well-aware there could be some temporary inconveniences in the targeted neighborhoods, but it’s all part of progress and maintenance.

“So as quick as we had the funds available and as quick as we get the paving approved by the council and the engineering staff, they hopped right on it, so you know we want to expedite it as quickly as possible to better serve our citizens so we won’t get fussed at so much,” said Northport mayor Bobby Herndon.

Mayor Herndon says getting all streets done will take a few months, but much of the work depends on the weather. The mayor added the $4 million is coming out of the Northport First Fund.

