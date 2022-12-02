LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Major street repaving project in the works for Northport

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Northport, a repaving job may be coming to your neighborhood soon.

Northport city officials say a street resurfacing job has started. A total of 22 streets will get touch-ups, all at a cost of $4 million.

Some of the streets getting repaved include 10th Avenue, 30th Avenue and Trestle Place.

Mayor Bobby Herndon says he’s well-aware there could be some temporary inconveniences in the targeted neighborhoods, but it’s all part of progress and maintenance.

“So as quick as we had the funds available and as quick as we get the paving approved by the council and the engineering staff, they hopped right on it, so you know we want to expedite it as quickly as possible to better serve our citizens so we won’t get fussed at so much,” said Northport mayor Bobby Herndon.

Mayor Herndon says getting all streets done will take a few months, but much of the work depends on the weather. The mayor added the $4 million is coming out of the Northport First Fund.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This lot is where Clint Reese hoped to build his dream home.
Shelby Co. homeowner wants money back from contractor he says left him high and dry
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) catches the ball for a touchdown against Vanderbilt...
Pair of Alabama receivers enter the NCAA transfer portal
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Erwin Middle School passes state report card
Source: WBRC video
Pastor Mike Moore stepping down after 41 years at Faith Chapel
Source: WBRC video
Renovations coming to Buck Creek Park
Jennifer Bible, a beloved longtime teacher at Northside High School, passed away suddenly on...
Tuscaloosa County school mourns loss of beloved teacher