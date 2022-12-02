Local law enforcement says ATM thefts are increasing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A brazen trend is on the rise in and around Birmingham as Jefferson County has seen several ATM thefts in the last few weeks.

One was taken in Gardendale in October. The latest one was snatched from the PNC Bank on Bankhead Highway early Wednesday morning.

“Suspect was in the act of dragging this ATM behind their vehicle,” said Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald. “The officer was able to stop that. Suspect got away. However, the officer was able to ensure the ATM was recovered.”

The average ATM can hold about $200,000 dollars in cash.

Investigators say some have gotten away with ATMs in less than two minutes. Officer Fitzgerald said these thieves are not your average crooks.

“You can tell that we’re dealing with individuals that have put a thought into these crimes,” Fitzgerald said. “When you have the one, or two, or three successful hits, they start getting even bolder.”

But he said local law enforcement has advanced technology. So, make no mistake, they will catch these thieves.

“These are not going to be crimes that we’re just going to allow you to get away with. It might not be the next day, it might not be the next month, it may not even be the next season, but our detectives are not going to give up pursuing you,” Fitzgerald said.

He added that the recent ATM thefts are happening in the wee hours of the morning between 1 and 5 a.m.

He said this is also a warning to ATM users to be aware of their surroundings, so they don’t become an easy target for thieves.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.