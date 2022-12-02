LawCall
Leeds police chief says porch pirates could face serious jail time

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Those in law enforcement say there could be serious penalties for porch pirates.

WBRC shared the story of a woman Thursday whose Christmas presents for her daughter with special needs were stolen. On Friday night, Valarie Byers said she still hadn’t heard from Birmingham Police about if they’ve caught the woman who stole her package.

Because the theft was caught on camera though, it could be easier for police to track down the suspect.

Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin says these kind of crimes happen all over the state. Depending on what’s stolen, he added that the person charged with theft could receive anything from a misdemeanor to a felony, which could result in jail time spanning from a year and a day to 99 years.

“Everytime someone goes somewhere and steals something, there’s so many cameras in neighborhoods,” said Chief Irwin. “There’s so many license plate readers that the possibility of going into a neighborhood and getting away with a crime today is very difficult. So if you’re out doing that, you’re probably going to be brought to justice.”

Chief Irwin recommends everyone to have some sort of video recording device on their front door. He adds that if you’re expecting a package and won’t be home to retrieve it, make sure someone can grab it for you, whether it’s another family member in the house or a neighbor.

