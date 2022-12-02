LawCall
Lake Lurleen State Park hosts Santa in the Park

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama State Park has transformed into a destination more like the north pole for the Christmas holiday.

Organizers invite you to come see it for yourself. The RVs will have to make way for more sleighs this weekend. Lake Lurleen State Park in Coker will host the first Santa in the Park event tonight, Dec. 2, and Saturday night, Dec. 3.

Volunteers spearheaded an effort to build off of a Halloween-themed event to bring more families into the park. People who make up the Friends of Lake Lurleen State Park, along with campers and park staff, have turned it into a winter wonderland. There will be a drive-thru display of lights and decorations. Visitors also have a chance to get popcorn, hot cocoa, and spend some time with Santa Claus.

“So it’s just been a joy to watch it come together. Our goal is to just bring the community together. To have the children have a place, a safe place and a beautiful place to come out and see Santa Claus,” said Melissa Greathouse with Friends of Lake Lurleen State Park.

There is a park admission fee of $5 for adults and $2 for children that visitors must pay to attend the Santa in the Park. The event is Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m.

