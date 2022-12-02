Hueytown PD announces the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hueytown Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday morning the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory.

Officer McAdory started with Hueytown PD in 2011 after retiring from the Birmingham Police Department.

McAdory served the citizens of Hueytown and Birmingham for many years and was a mentor to younger officers. Officer McAdory was the officer that everyone looked up to.

McAdory received the ‘Officer of the Year’ award in 2014.

Hueytown police ask that you keep McAdory’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

