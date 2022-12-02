Greater Birmingham Humane Society gives tips on bringing a pet into your home this holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holiday shopping season is well underway. If you’re looking to give the gift of a pet this Christmas, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society said there are responsible ways to do so.

Stephanie Salvago with GBHS said surprise adoptions as gifts are not as common as people think. She said having a pet is a good way to teach kids about responsibly, but she wants to remind parents if the kids are getting a dog or cat this Christmas, the parents will most likely be the ones taking care of it.

“Make sure that you’re ready for the responsibility of taking them on walks and where you live is pet friendly and you’re ready to take on the cost associated with pet ownership, so vet bills, food,” said Salvago.

Salvago recommends having conversations with your family first about adopting an animal and all going to the humane society together to find the addition to your family.

If the gift is for someone outside of the household, GBHS sells gift cards that can cover adoption fees.

“That’s something you can still physically give as a gift, but then they can come in and actually pick the pet that’s right for them,” said Salvago.

If you are up for an early holiday gift, GBHS is currently participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter Event. Now through December 10, adoption fees for pets over six months are $20.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.