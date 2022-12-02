A glimpse into ‘Common Ground’, Birmingham’s conflict resolution program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in Birmingham will soon have access to the same conflict resolution course that has found success in drug court. The idea is learning conflict resolution now may deter violence later.

Birmingham’s presiding Judge Andra Sparks is organizing the effort.

Judge Sparks says the program first stood out because it is culturally based, and truly speaks to communities of color.

He says the evidence-based program will teach students about the different layers of personal responsibility.

It will also help them identify some of the reasons why they react or behave the way they do.

The program will use the H.E.A.T curriculum. It stands for habilitation, empowerment, accountability, and therapy.

Judge Sparks believes the “Common Ground” program will give younger generations in Birmingham the tools to build a better future.

“You have to understand that we are doing this teaching with the back drop of what is still going on in our community. We can’t immediately fix all of those issues, but we can give the students a different way of looking at life and learning how to deal with those issues. Hopefully from this common ground and heat curriculum we will be able to make a difference,” said Judge Sparks.

Another set of students from Carver High School’s pilot program is set to graduate the program in the next two weeks. Next semester’s cohorts, or groups of students, will take the training across the Birmingham City Schools district.

