LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community

Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community
Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community(Irondale Police Department)
By Jenna Wood
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Unbelievable! The Ghastly Grinch strikes again this year in Irondale just in time for the holiday season.

This time, the Dollar General fell victim to another senseless act of selfishness from the one who stole Christmas.

Children of all ages are asked to report any sighting of the Grinch.

The Grinch
The Grinch(Irondale Police Department)

The Irondale Police discovered the intentions of the Grinch is to steal the Christmas Spirit from the community and disrupt the Irondale Christmas Parade Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Residents are asked to stay alert.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This lot is where Clint Reese hoped to build his dream home.
Shelby Co. homeowner wants money back from contractor he says left him high and dry
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) catches the ball for a touchdown against Vanderbilt...
Pair of Alabama receivers enter the NCAA transfer portal
A woman steals package from apartment doorstep.
Birmingham resident shares video of thief stealing package off apartment doorstep

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Lake Lurleen State Park hosts Santa in the Park
Source: WBRC video
Adopting pets for the holidays
Source: WBRC video
Santa in the Park at lake Lurleen State Park
Source: WBRC video
Over 100 gambling machines, $13K seized in Etowah County