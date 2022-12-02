Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Unbelievable! The Ghastly Grinch strikes again this year in Irondale just in time for the holiday season.

This time, the Dollar General fell victim to another senseless act of selfishness from the one who stole Christmas.

Children of all ages are asked to report any sighting of the Grinch.

The Grinch (Irondale Police Department)

The Irondale Police discovered the intentions of the Grinch is to steal the Christmas Spirit from the community and disrupt the Irondale Christmas Parade Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Residents are asked to stay alert.

