FIRST ALERT: Isolated light showers Friday morning, rain likely Friday night into Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing clouds moving across Central Alabama. The radar is actually showing some spotty light rain for areas north of I-20. Some of this rain may not be making it to the ground since it remains fairly dry, but don’t be surprised if you have to use your windshield wiper in parts of Marion, Winston, Walker, Fayette, Cullman, Blount, Jefferson, St. Clair, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Temperatures this morning are chilly, but it’s not as cold as yesterday. Most of us are in the 40s with a few spots in the upper 30s. When you factor in a light wind at 5 mph, it feels a few degrees cooler. We are looking at a 20% chance for a few showers today. The first batch of light rain/sprinkles is occurring this morning with another round of isolated showers possible late this evening in northwest Alabama. We will likely see a mostly to partly cloudy sky this afternoon. With southeast winds at 10-15 mph, temperatures will trend slightly above average this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. You’ll likely be able to put up holiday decorations or do some yardwork rain-free today. Temperatures this evening will likely cool into the mid to upper 50s by 7 p.m. with a mostly cloudy sky.

Rain Likely Saturday Morning: We want to give everyone a first alert for a rainy Saturday morning. The rain will likely move into northwest Alabama late tonight after midnight and move towards the southeast over time. We have a 60-70% chance for rain Saturday morning with temperatures starting out in the mid 50s. Most of the rain should move out of Central Alabama by Saturday afternoon and evening. We’ll end up mostly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will come from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday morning. (Source: Matt Daniel/WBRC)

Mostly Dry Sunday: The latest models are now showing a mostly dry Sunday for Central Alabama! We will continue to see west to east flow giving us mostly cloudy conditions Sunday afternoon. We will likely trend a little cooler Sunday morning with temperatures in the lower 40s. A few spots in north Alabama could drop into the upper 30s. Highs on Sunday will end up cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s. We will hold on to a 20% chance for a few isolated showers, but any rain that falls will remain light. I wouldn’t cancel outdoor activities as it looks like most of us will end up dry.

Rain Returns Monday: Next week looks unsettled with several opportunities to see showers across the Southeast. Monday looks like a wet day across Central Alabama as another system pushes in from the west. We will introduce a 60% chance for rain with highs in the upper 50s. Rain will likely increase in coverage by the afternoon and evening hours. I think the rain will eventually shift northwards as a warm front Monday night. It will allow a major warm-up for us going into the middle of next week.

Warmer Temperatures Next Week: High temperatures will end up 10-12 degrees above average starting next Wednesday and continuing into the following weekend. We will likely see high temperatures climb into the lower 70s with morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Our average high/low for early December is 60°F/40°F. We will hold on to widely scattered showers next Wednesday through Friday, but I don’t see signs of a washout. We could see a cold front impact our area next Saturday, but it remains too early to determine when we will see rain and how cool it will get. Rainfall totals over the next 5-7 days show most of us receiving a half inch of rainfall with higher totals in north Alabama where some spots could record 1-2 inches. We need the rain, so this is definitely good news.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.